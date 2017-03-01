Charlotte landscaping firm stakes claim in downtown Gastonia Updated at
A Charlotte landscaping firm has purchased commercial space on one of the most visible corners in downtown Gastonia, with plans to convert it into a regional office. The planned expansion of The Loving Group, which was founded in 2003, is significant for a couple of reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
|Gay hookers
|Feb 9
|Babbs61
|1
|ro's bbq slaw recipe (May '09)
|Feb 7
|JBGtown
|91
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident
|Feb 5
|brendaworley-ymail
|4
|Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd...
|Feb 1
|Cowards
|1
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Jan 31
|JimG
|49
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Howard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC