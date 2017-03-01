Charlotte landscaping firm stakes cla...

Charlotte landscaping firm stakes claim in downtown Gastonia Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A Charlotte landscaping firm has purchased commercial space on one of the most visible corners in downtown Gastonia, with plans to convert it into a regional office. The planned expansion of The Loving Group, which was founded in 2003, is significant for a couple of reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BangZzz Salon Feb 26 Catherine 2
Gay hookers Feb 9 Babbs61 1
ro's bbq slaw recipe (May '09) Feb 7 JBGtown 91
News One injured, one dead in Pharr accident Feb 5 brendaworley-ymail 4
News Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd... Feb 1 Cowards 1
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Jan 31 JimG 49
New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan '17 Howard 6
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC