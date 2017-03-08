Change smoke detector batteries when ...

Change smoke detector batteries when you change your clocks this weekend Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The Gastonia Fire Department is urging local residents to change the batteries in all household smoke and carbon monoxide alarms along with turning forward their clocks this weekend. When daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, the need to move clocks ahead an hour should also serve as a reminder to update detector and alarm batteries. The first defense for occupants in case of a house fire is typically a working smoke alarm, said Gastonia Fire Department spokesman Chris Stowe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) 5 hr JimG 54
new from minnesota Mon monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar 6 Penny 285
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar 6 Penny 11
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar 5 Bslsy 16
Selling Nudes? Mar 4 Dchubbz 1
BangZzz Salon Feb 26 Catherine 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC