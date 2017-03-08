Change smoke detector batteries when you change your clocks this weekend Updated at

The Gastonia Fire Department is urging local residents to change the batteries in all household smoke and carbon monoxide alarms along with turning forward their clocks this weekend. When daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, the need to move clocks ahead an hour should also serve as a reminder to update detector and alarm batteries. The first defense for occupants in case of a house fire is typically a working smoke alarm, said Gastonia Fire Department spokesman Chris Stowe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.