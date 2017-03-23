Body found buried behind home of missing Wake County woman
The body was found buried about 3-feet deep behind a home in the 6500 block of Turnipseed Road, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said. Forensics experts and cadaver sniffing dogs were on scene and helped identify areas in the ground where something could be buried.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar 18
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC