Bill would allow 10 a.m. Sunday resta...

Bill would allow 10 a.m. Sunday restaurant alcohol sales

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Watauga Democrat

The bill would allow restaurants and distilleries to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday instead of 12 p.m. Senate Bill 155 is "an act to amend alcoholic beverage control permits and allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages before noon on Sundays, subject to local government approval." Sens. Rick Gunn , Dan Blue and Kathy Harrington were the primary sponsors of the bill filed on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) 16 hr Bslsy 16
Selling Nudes? Sat Dchubbz 1
BangZzz Salon Feb 26 Catherine 2
Gay hookers Feb 9 Babbs61 1
ro's bbq slaw recipe (May '09) Feb 7 JBGtown 91
News One injured, one dead in Pharr accident Feb 5 brendaworley-ymail 4
News Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd... Feb '17 Cowards 1
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC