Attorney General to talk addiction at Gastonia meeting

North Carolina's attorney general will visit Gastonia this week to hear from local leaders about efforts taken to reduce opioid addiction. City Councilman Robert J. Kellogg will lead the Wednesday roundtable with Attorney General Josh Stein, to be held on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. in the Gastonia Police Department Community Room. Mayor John Bridgeman, Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton and other city officials will also be present for the meeting.

