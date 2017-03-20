Attorney General to talk addiction at Gastonia meeting
North Carolina's attorney general will visit Gastonia this week to hear from local leaders about efforts taken to reduce opioid addiction. City Councilman Robert J. Kellogg will lead the Wednesday roundtable with Attorney General Josh Stein, to be held on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. in the Gastonia Police Department Community Room. Mayor John Bridgeman, Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton and other city officials will also be present for the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling Nudes?
|Sat
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar 16
|Blondie1973
|13
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Mar 14
|Belmont
|60
|new from minnesota
|Mar 6
|monster may
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Mar 6
|Penny
|285
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Mar 5
|Bslsy
|16
|BangZzz Salon
|Feb 26
|Catherine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC