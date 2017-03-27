Around Town: Gastonia church to hold Spring Fest, other church news Updated at

Around Town: Gastonia church to hold ...

New Hope Baptist, 2024 Redbud Drive, Gastonia, hosts Spring Fest on  April 8, a day packed with events. It starts at 10 a.m. with a craft fair in the fellowship hall; an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. in the gym, followed by mobile gaming and laser tag.

