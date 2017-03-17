Around Town - 3-17-17
Estate Sale An estate sale will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Parish House, located at 316 N. Cedar St. from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Items include antique collectibles, housewares, pottery, BB Craig, Seagrove, Jug Town, Tom Clark Gnomes, old tools, coke items, and lots of collector items. Irish night Holy Spirit Catholic Church, located at 537 N Hwy 16 in Denver will host Irish Night at 6 p.m. in the Parish Activity Center featuring Irish music, songs, and dancing by DJ.
