Around Town - 3-13-17

Lincoln Charter School Band, Lincolnton campus will host a "Night at the Movies" concert in the Lincoln Charter School Elementary gym, located at 133 Eagle Nest Rd. in Lincolnton at 6:30 p.m. The Disney movie "Moana" will be shown following the concert. Pizza, popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase.

