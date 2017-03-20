a Wea re all in this togethera

The most repeated rule in the Torah can provide a lesson for people today, and that message was repeated often at a recent event at Gastonia's Unity Place to promote religious and cultural tolerance. On 36 occasions, God commands the Jewish people to "love the stranger because you were strangers in the land of Egypt," said Rabbi Jonah Pesner, an internationally renowned speaker on matters of Jewish-based social justice, interfaith associations and Jewish-Muslim relations.

