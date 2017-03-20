a Wea re all in this togethera

a Wea re all in this togethera

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The most repeated rule in the Torah can provide a lesson for people today, and that message was repeated often at a recent event at Gastonia's Unity Place to promote religious and cultural tolerance. On 36 occasions, God commands the Jewish people to "love the stranger because you were strangers in the land of Egypt," said Rabbi Jonah Pesner, an internationally renowned speaker on matters of Jewish-based social justice, interfaith associations and Jewish-Muslim relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selling Nudes? Sat cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar 16 Blondie1973 13
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Mar 14 Belmont 60
new from minnesota Mar 6 monster may 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Mar 6 Penny 285
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Mar 5 Bslsy 16
BangZzz Salon Feb 26 Catherine 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,711,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC