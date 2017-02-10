Young dad shot at intersection 'saves' 128 people through organ donation
A young Gaston County father who was critically wounded as he sat in his car Jan. 31 is saving lives after death as an organ donor. It's being reported by the Gaston Gazette that Ralpheal Kennedy has so far contributed organs to more than 100 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay hookers
|Feb 9
|Babbs61
|1
|ro's bbq slaw recipe (May '09)
|Feb 7
|JBGtown
|91
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident
|Feb 5
|brendaworley-ymail
|4
|Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd...
|Feb 1
|Cowards
|1
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Jan 31
|JimG
|49
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|6
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC