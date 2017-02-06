Wreck shatters leg, not faith

Wreck shatters leg, not faith

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

"Whenever I saw him, I literally only had time to say, 'Oh my God,' and I thought that was it. You think a lot in a quick amount of time," Mitchell said. "As soon as it was over, I opened my eyes and said, 'Thank you, God.' " The Gastonia man's beliefs led him to become a youth pastor at Ranlo Church of God and a founding member of Cross Trail Outfitters Catawba River Basin, a local chapter of a national nonprofit that coaxes children off of the couch and outside for hunting, fishing and a closer relationship to the Lord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One injured, one dead in Pharr accident Sun brendaworley-ymail 4
News Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd... Feb 1 Cowards 1
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Jan 31 JimG 49
New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 6
What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10) Jan 23 Babbs61 20
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Jan 23 Babbs61 15
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Jan 16 IamGod 19
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,624,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC