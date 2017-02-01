Two Gastonia men charged in Fallston breaking and entering Updated at

Jaylan Andra Ross, 19, 307 N. Ranson St., and Javees Alexander Camp, 20, 2023 Barwick Road, shot out a window in the front door of Petals Produce and More at 4713 Fallston Road, at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. “They had no way of knowing what, or who, was on the other side,” Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.