The Library Ambassador: Longtime clerk says goodbye
If you've checked out a book at the Gaston County Public Library since the late 1980s, Bob Bigger has probably greeted you. With a warm smile, he served the library as circulation clerk until retiring on Feb. 1. Many know him as the face of the library on Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay hookers
|Feb 9
|Babbs61
|1
|ro's bbq slaw recipe (May '09)
|Feb 7
|JBGtown
|91
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident
|Feb 5
|brendaworley-ymail
|4
|Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd...
|Feb 1
|Cowards
|1
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Jan 31
|JimG
|49
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|6
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC