School board and county commissioners begin budget talks

In what was the year's first face-to-face meeting between officials from both groups of elected officials, discussions surrounded everything from a review of the school system's performance over the past year to the money the district needs to steer itself into the future. Though the school system is still crafting its budget, Superintendent of Schools Jeff Booker told commissioners that it will likely request about $5 million to $7 million more than it received from the county in last year's budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.