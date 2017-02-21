Rebel Theory brings "hardcore country" to Charlie's Updated at

Shawn Mann and Mike Charles, in addition to Chris Payne and Rick Gentry, are bringing music back to their hometown when they perform at Charlie's Restaurant and Entertainment, 124 S. South St., in downtown Gastonia at 9 p.m. Saturday Feb. 25. The four men, who all have touring experience with big name acts, make up the group Rebel Theory. The group was signed to Epic Records in Nashville last year and has spent time touring the east coast.

