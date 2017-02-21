Police: Man robbed woman of car

Jaylan Andra Ross, of West Airline Avenue in Gastonia, used a gun to take the woman's Honda Accord, arrest warrants say. Ross, 19, has been charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon and larceny. He was booked into Gaston County Jail under a $205,000 bond.

