Police: Man connected to armed robbery

A Gastonia man is behind bars after police say he conspired with two other people to rob a home at gunpoint. Arkevius Devonne Meeks is one of three people who allegedly broke into a North Pine Street home on Jan. 24. The two other suspects were carrying long rifles, and the trio made off with a 56-inch television, an XBox 360, 30 games, two pairs of shoes, two cellphones and cash, according to police reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.