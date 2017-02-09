Police: Gastonia man threatened to report person to FBI
A Gastonia man is accused of threatening to report a man to the FBI in an effort to receive at least $250,000 that wasn't his. Allen Keith Fisher, 61, of Ranking Road, threatened the man last month, according to his arrest warrant.
