Police: Gaston stores selling synthetic marijuana
John Ken Hawkins III and Letha Baker Shaw have each been charged with three counts of trafficking synthetic marijuana. The two were arrested Thursday morning after search warrants were executed at Johnny's E Cigs on Gastonia Highway in Bessemer City and Shaw's Pipe World on Union Road in Gastonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay hookers
|Thu
|Babbs61
|1
|ro's bbq slaw recipe (May '09)
|Feb 7
|JBGtown
|91
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident
|Feb 5
|brendaworley-ymail
|4
|Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd...
|Feb 1
|Cowards
|1
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Jan 31
|JimG
|49
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|6
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC