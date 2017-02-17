Petty finishes second for 2016 -
Courtesy photo Earl Petty and Buddy Cudd pose with the 2nd Place trophy they received during the Cherokee Speedway's 2016 Championship Banquet held Friday, Jan. 27 at The Wooden Nickel in Shelby, North Carolina. The trophy honors Petty for finishing second in the speedway's Renegade Division in 2016.
