PetSmart, Tri-County teaming up for adoption weekend Updated at
This weekend is the first of four 2017 National Adoption Events sponsored by PetSmart Charities. Tri-County Animal Rescue will be available with a variety of pets all weekend at the Gastonia PetSmart, 3698 E. Franklin Blvd., from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Tri-County Animal Rescue is featuring the Beagle as our Pet of the Week.
