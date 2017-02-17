Pedestrian collisions increase for second straight year
Fifty-four pedestrians were involved in collisions with motor vehicles in Gastonia last year, the highest total reported by city police since 2012. It's the second straight year the agency has seen an uptick, coming on the heels of a period from 2012-14 where pedestrian-involved collisions reduced annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay hookers
|Feb 9
|Babbs61
|1
|ro's bbq slaw recipe (May '09)
|Feb 7
|JBGtown
|91
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident
|Feb 5
|brendaworley-ymail
|4
|Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd...
|Feb 1
|Cowards
|1
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Jan 31
|JimG
|49
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|6
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC