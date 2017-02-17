Pedestrian collisions increase for se...

Pedestrian collisions increase for second straight year

Fifty-four pedestrians were involved in collisions with motor vehicles in Gastonia last year, the highest total reported by city police since 2012. It's the second straight year the agency has seen an uptick, coming on the heels of a period from 2012-14 where pedestrian-involved collisions reduced annually.

