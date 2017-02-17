Owner reunited with dog stolen 7 years ago Read Story Diana Rugg
But Saturday morning, she stood at a veterinarian's office in Gastonia waiting to be reunited with her long-lost dog. Bemis, an Italian Greyhound, had been stolen from Accettola's fenced-in yard at a military base in Virginia, where her husband served in the Navy, in 2010.
