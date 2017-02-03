Not your average museum exhibit
But when he gets a break from his standard service job and can concentrate on bringing a bike back to life, the owner of Gaston Motorcycle Werks relishes the opportunity. Segal's latest work, the restoration of a 1962 Honda Dream, will be showcased in Greensboro at the Greenhill Center for North Carolina Arts for six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd...
|Wed
|Cowards
|1
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Jan 31
|JimG
|49
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|6
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|20
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|15
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|IamGod
|19
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC