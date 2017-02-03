North Carolina drug dealer sentenced to federal prison for heroin crime
A North Carolina heroin dealer was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Adam Denson, 29, of Gastonia, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin.
