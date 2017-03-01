No one hurt in Gastonia house fire
According to Gastonia Fire Department officials, crews were called to the one-story home at 1:37 p.m. When they arrived, they said they could see smoke and flames coming from the side of the home. Firefighters reportedly entered the home and didn't find any flames inside.
