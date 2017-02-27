Nine facing felony drug charges

Deputies said one person is still at-large following the arrests, which were the result of investigations into the sale of methamphetamine and prescription drugs in Lincoln County. Teresa Louise Dellinger, 46, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Road in Vale, was charged with one felony count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

