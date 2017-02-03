New self storage center could be coming to west Gastonia Updated at
Tex Teixeira, who already operates a Granny's Self Storage location along U.S. 74 near Crowders Mountain, wants to open another one at 1410 Shannon Bradley Road. It would be built on 6.6 acres and overlook I-85 South, not far from Bessemer City Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd...
|Wed
|Cowards
|1
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Jan 31
|JimG
|49
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|6
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|20
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|15
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|IamGod
|19
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC