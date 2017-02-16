Miss Mount Holly Pageant: Nine to compete for titles Updated at
Nine young women will compete on Sunday, Feb. 19, for the titles of Miss Mount Holly and Miss Mount Holly's Outstanding Teen and the opportunity to advance to this summer's Miss North Carolina pageant. The 2017 Miss Mount Holly Scholarship Pageant begins at 3 p.m. at Stuart W. Cramer High School, 101 Lakewood Road, Belmont.
