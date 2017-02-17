Mended Hearts chapter celebrates 5-year anniversary Updated at
Mended Hearts of Gastonia Chapter 379 celebrated their five-year anniversary on Feb. 17. The chapter is part of Mended Hearts, Inc. which was organized 65 years ago by grateful heart bypass patients in Boston who wanted to share their survival and lives after, what was then, very risky surgery. They visited other heart patients bringing hope and encouragement.
