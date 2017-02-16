Man gets two life sentences for fatal crash
Convicted of taking two lives in 20 years, a local man has been sentenced to two life terms in prison. Jurors met Eric Wilson Taylor this week to hear evidence against the Gastonia man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
