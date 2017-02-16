Man charged with robbing 3 at gunpoint
A Gastonia man faces robbery and burglary charges after police say he used a pair of guns to steal phones, shoes and a wallet from three people. Tyriq Dejuan Curry used a .45-caliber Glock pistol and another handgun to carry out the robbery, according to arrest warrants.
