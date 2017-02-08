Man charged with robbing 2 Gastonia c...

Man charged with robbing 2 Gastonia convenience stores

A man police say is responsible for holding up a pair of Gastonia convenience stores has a history of robbery. David Lynn Peche is accused of conspiring with an as-of-yet unknown black man to rob the Circle K at 2001 N. Chester St. on Feb. 4 and the Fastop Market at 860 N. New Hope Road two days later.

