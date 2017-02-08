Lincolnton man charged with stabbing ...

Lincolnton man charged with stabbing 3 people

Deputies said Brandon Lashan Lineberger, 28, stabbed a 34-year-old woman, his 45-year-old mother and a 57-year-old man at around midnight on Monday during a domestic dispute. Witnesses said Lineberger and Aimee Nicole Ford, 34, got into an argument and that Lineberger stabbed her while the two were in a small laundry room inside the home.

