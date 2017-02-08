Gospel Music Report: Royal Quartet picks up where it left off Updated at
It's not often that a group can sing for many years in the 50's and 60's, disband for around 40 years, and reform again and continue singing as though nothing had happened in the intervening years. Yet that's exactly what the Royal Quartet did and not only did they begin again, they have three of the original members of the group in the quartet.
