Gastonia to unveil $20,000 downtown sculpture 'Discursus' Updated at
City leaders and local residents will come together at 4 p.m. Thursday at 108 E. Second Ave., which is on the corner of South Marietta Street and Second Avenue. They will celebrate and formally dedicate the centerpiece of the new Heritage Park - a towering steel sculpture known as 'Discursus.'
