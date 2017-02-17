Gastonia cadet receives Amelia Earhart Award Updated at
Gastonia Civil Air Patrol cadet Thomas Beutler was recently presented with the Amelia Earhart Award. The award is given in conjunction with achieving the grade of Cadet Captain.
