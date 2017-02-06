Gastonia 22 mins ago 11:02 p.m.Couple seeks Good Samaritan who helped after crash
A local man survives a horrible rollover crash thanks in part to a good Samaritan who pulled him from the wreckage. Now, he and his family want to find that man to say thank you! "Split second, but almost felt like everything was moving in slow motion," said Eric Halsten, who survived a rollover crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
