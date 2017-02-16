Gaston County farmhouse catches fire in possible arson case
A brick chimney and some of the foundation is all that remains of a Gaston County farmhouse after a fire destroyed it just after 5 a.m. Thursday. The property seemed to be abandoned, though smashed beer cans and empty snack packages lined the building on Long Creek Road near Kings Mountain.
