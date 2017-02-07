Free concert to feature 'rousing' band music Updated at
The Carolinas Wind Orchestra joins forces with Stuart Cramer High School Band and other band students from all around Gaston County to present a free concert. This collaboration of professional, amateur and student musicians is part of the Carolinas Wind Orchestra Outreach Series.
