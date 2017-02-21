Fourteen presented at 2016 Gastonia Debutante Ball Updated at
Fourteen young women were presented at the 61st Gastonia Debutante Ball by Billy Thomas Simmons, the Master of Ceremonies. The 2016 Debutante Presentation and Ball were held on Dec. 29 at Gaston Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay hookers
|Feb 9
|Babbs61
|1
|ro's bbq slaw recipe (May '09)
|Feb 7
|JBGtown
|91
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident
|Feb 5
|brendaworley-ymail
|4
|Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd...
|Feb 1
|Cowards
|1
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Jan 31
|JimG
|49
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|6
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Babbs61
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC