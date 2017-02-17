Dog stolen 7 years ago found in NC, r...

Dog stolen 7 years ago found in NC, reunited with Army veteran

An Army veteran and her dog were reunited in North Carolina on Saturday - seven years after she said someone stole him. Bemis was microchipped at the time someone stolen him in 2011, and in December, a woman in Gastonia found the dog.

