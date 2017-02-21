Dog stolen 6 years ago, reunited with veteran
Army veteran Kelly Accettola was reunited with her long lost dog on Saturday, more than six years after the dog was stole from Accettola's backyard. According to Gaston Gazette , Accettola flew from San Diego to Gastonia, North Carolina to reunite with her dog named "Bemis."
