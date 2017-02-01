Deputies: Sex offender showed up at e...

Deputies: Sex offender showed up at elementary school

Charles Loral Carr is accused of failing to register as a sex offender and not reporting his new address. The 46-year-old, whose last listed residence is on Spring Valley Drive in Gastonia, was convicted in 1995 on two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

