Deputies: Man stabs 3, including girl...

Deputies: Man stabs 3, including girlfriend and mother

One man is in jail and three people were hospitalized after deputies say a domestic dispute led to attempted murder. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 28-year-old Brandon Lashan Lineberger with carrying out an attack on his girlfriend, mother and another man within a laundry room at the groups' River Hill Trail home outside of Lincolnton.

