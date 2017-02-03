Deputies: Man stabs 3, including girlfriend and mother
One man is in jail and three people were hospitalized after deputies say a domestic dispute led to attempted murder. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 28-year-old Brandon Lashan Lineberger with carrying out an attack on his girlfriend, mother and another man within a laundry room at the groups' River Hill Trail home outside of Lincolnton.
