Crime 37 mins ago 8:56 a.m.SC man charged with arson in Gastonia
Gastonia fire investigators need your help to find out who set fire to two homes in a 90-minute span. GASTONIA, N.C. Authorities in Gaston County have charged a man with arson in connection with a Tuesday morning house fire.
