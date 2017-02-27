Crime 12 mins ago 7:06 p.m.Someone's shooting out car windows in Gastonia

Crime 12 mins ago 7:06 p.m.Someone's ...

Someone's shooting out car windows in Gastonia

Wednesday Feb 22

Gastonia Police are searching for leads after multiple car windows were shot out by a BB or pellet gun in the past week. NBC Charlotte found at least four cases in the past five days where these crimes are alleged to have occurred.

