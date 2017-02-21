Classical pianist wins Miss Mount Holly crown Updated at
Allison Farris, 23, topped the field of six contestants to win the Miss Mount Holly 2017 title during the annual scholarship pageant on Feb. 19 at Stuart W. Cramer High School. Farris played "Hungarian Rhapsody No.
