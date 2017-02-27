City gets offer to purchase historic bank building downtown Updated at
A pair of emerging players in downtown Gastonia's redevelopment are offering to buy a key piece of historic real estate from the city. Webb Custom Kitchen owner Jim Morasso and Charlotte Cabinetry owner Tom Cox, whose businesses are on the same block of South Street, want to acquire the former Citizens National Bank building at 212 W. Main Ave. They will make their formal pitch to city leaders Monday before the proposal is considered by the full council in March.
