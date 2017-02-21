Awaiting their judgment day
Investigators tackled a variety of sordid situations which resulted in first-degree murder charges against 15 men and women. While the ink is barely dry on some arrest warrants, attorneys are still making way to bring 17 people before a jury for killings that include and predate 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BangZzz Salon
|18 hr
|Catherine
|2
|Gay hookers
|Feb 9
|Babbs61
|1
|ro's bbq slaw recipe (May '09)
|Feb 7
|JBGtown
|91
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident
|Feb 5
|brendaworley-ymail
|4
|Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd...
|Feb 1
|Cowards
|1
|Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10)
|Jan 31
|JimG
|49
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|Howard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC